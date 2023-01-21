“When a man impregnates his wife, he has committed sin” Evangelist says as he preaches in bus park (video)

An evangelist met resistance from his audience when he said a man commits sin when he impregnates a woman.

The preacher was at a bus park preaching to travellers when he made the statement.

He was asked to repeat himself and he did, saying: “When a man impregnates his wife, that man has committed sin.”

He added: “It’s a sin because it is a thing of this world.”

Passengers told him that he shouldn’t have been born in that case and he replied, “Did I ask anybody to born me? Did I ask anybody to give birth to me?”

Watch the video below.