“When a man impregnates his wife, he has committed sin” Evangelist says as he preaches in bus park (video)

By
Headliners
-
1


63cbc8b183c6a

An evangelist met resistance from his audience when he said a man commits sin when he impregnates a woman.

 

The preacher was at a bus park preaching to travellers when he made the statement.

 

He was asked to repeat himself and he did, saying: “When a man impregnates his wife, that man has committed sin.”

 

He added: “It’s a sin because it is a thing of this world.”

 

Passengers told him that he shouldn’t have been born in that case and he replied, “Did I ask anybody to born me? Did I ask anybody to give birth to me?”

 

Watch the video below.

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR