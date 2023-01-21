Young Thug and co-defendant in RICO case nabbed while conducting drug transaction in court (video)

Prosecutors have filed a motion alleging that Grammy-winning rapper Young Thug whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and a racketeering co-defendant conducted a hand-to-hand drug transaction during a court hearing.

According to Fulton County prosecutors, the alleged exchange was captured on courtroom surveillance video on Wednesday, January 19.

The prosecutors said Thug’s co-defendant Kahlieff Adams was caught handing the rapper a bag of Percocets despite two bailiffs being mere feet away.

In the footage released by prosectors, Adams “stood up from his chair and walked unattended” toward Thug before handing the embattled rapper an alleged bag of pills. While Adams is a defendant in the YSL RICO case, he is already serving a life-without-parole sentence for murder.

It was also alleged that Thug reportedly tried to hide the painkillers under the table before the county’s sheriff’s deputies recovered the alleged Percocets and attempted to…