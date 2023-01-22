19 suspects arrested for burning police station during protest over killing of Catholic priest in Niger state





The Niger State Police Command has arrested 19 suspects for burning down Kafin-Koro Police Station in protest over the killing of a Catholic priest, Reverend Fr. Isaac Achi.

Spokesman for the Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, who confirmed the arrest in a statement said about 28 other suspects are presently at large.

“On 17/01/2023 at about 0900hrs, some angry youths of Kafin-Koro District, Paikoro LGA mobilized and protested in Kafin-koro town over the killing of the Rev. Fr,” the statement read.

“During the protest, the rampaging youths conspired amongst themselves and invaded Kaffin-Koro Police Divisional Hdqtrs with dangerous weapons such as sticks, stones, bottles, large quantities of PMS (petrol), and other weapons.

“Without any provocation from the Police, who were even ready to protect the youths for a peaceful protest, but the youths proceeded to the station and set the Divisional Hdqtrs building ablaze, where four motor vehicles and ten motorcycles, value yet to be…





Source: Linda Ikeji