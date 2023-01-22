Brazil returnee arrested as NDLEA intercepts cocaine, skunk consignments at Enugu airport and Lagos seaport

Desperate efforts to bring into Nigeria 126.95 kilograms of cocaine and skunk concealed in herbal tea packs and imported vehicles by drug cartels from Brazil and Canada have again been thwarted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu and the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, January 22, 2023, said an Ethiopian Airline male passenger, Eze Christian Ikenna, 42, coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was intercepted on arrival at the Enugu airport at about 12:30pm on Friday 20th January.

A search of his two bags revealed 19 big sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16.20 kilograms.

In the same vein, a joint examination carried out on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal by NDLEA operatives attached to Tincan Command of the Agency…