A Nigerian woman, Nliam Amara Agbai, has given birth to a set of twins after 20 years of marriage.

A family member, Austin BenEmy Aliba, shared the good news in a Facebook post four days ago.

“All I can say is THERE IS GOD (CHUKWUDI) After 20 years… God is the Greatest. Auntie m Nliam Amara Agabai. My dancing shoes are ready,” he wrote.