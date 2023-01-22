Kanye West’s new wife Bianca Censori leaves little to the imagination in revealing photos taken before they secretly married

By
Headliners
-
2


Kanye West

New revealing photos of Bianca Censori, have surfaced on the internet.

 

Kanye West

 

Censori, the architectural designer at  Kanye West’s Yeezy company, who secretly married the rapper, 45, at a resort two weeks ago, could be seen posing completely naked in pne photo, while another showed her smoking a cigarette.

 

Kanye West

 

In another photo, she could be seen lounging on the beach in a tiny bikini, and partying in the pool with friends.

 

Kanye West

 

The revealing photos came from a now deleted Instagram account and are a far cry from Censori’s newly launched social media pages – which are set to private and include a link to the official Yeezy website.

 

According to the DailyMail, the photos were taken over the last three years, both in the US and her native Australia.

 

See  more photos below…

 

Kanye West

Kanye West

Kanye West



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR