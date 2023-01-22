Outrage as Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s son arrives event with long convoy and police escorts (video)

The son of Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu arrived at an event in grand style and this has started a converstaion online.

Chinedu Ikpeazu, said to be 21 years old, has been trending across various social media platforms after the video hit the Internet.

In the video, a long convoy, including cars with police escorts, is seen pulling into the venue with the governor’s son.

“Son of His Excellency is also His Excellency,” the MC said while singing his praise in the video shared online.

Women are seen hailing the young son of the state governor and gunshots are heard ringing out to welcome him to the event.

The grand arrival sparked outrage and Nigerians took to various platforms to point out that many workers in the state are still being owed arrears in salaries, yet the governor’s son is receiving praises from the people.

