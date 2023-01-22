Passengers injured as commercial bus upturns along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (video)

Passengers in a commercial bus sustained varying degrees of injuries after the bus upturned.

The accident happened Saturday, Jan. 21, after Arepo bus stop along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

A video from the scene shows some of the injured passengers lying by the side of the road, waiting for help.

The person filming is heard saying that 5 passengers have already been rushed to the hospital and he called on the authorities to respond and rescue the remaining passengers.

