Passengers injured as commercial bus upturns along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway (video)

By
Headliners
-
1


Passengers in a commercial bus sustained varying degrees of injuries after the bus upturned.

 

The accident happened Saturday, Jan. 21, after Arepo bus stop along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

A video from the scene shows some of the injured passengers lying by the side of the road, waiting for help.

 

The person filming is heard saying that 5 passengers have already been rushed to the hospital and he called on the authorities to respond and rescue the remaining passengers.

 

Watch the video below.

 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

