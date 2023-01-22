Scooby-Doo’s ‘Velma’ becomes worst rated animation series in IMDB history after showing lesbian scene and joking about sexualizing teens

HBO’s new “Scooby Doo” spin-off series “Velma” has become the worst rated animation series in IMDB history scoring a paltry 1.3 out of 10 stars over its controversial content, where it treated sexualizing kids as a joke as well as showing off a lesbian scene.

“Velma” has been annihilated by movie critics since it debuted earlier this month.

The Velma character was a popular one during the Scooby Doo cartoon series that reigned in the late 90s and early 2000s but a new ‘Velma’ was created as a series out of Scooby-Doo. In episode four, titled, “Velma Makes a List,” the new series makes multiple jokes about children in a sexual manner.

The first involves the local town mayor lusting over attractive high school teenage girls, and the other involves lead character Velma’s impression of young boys and their talent for drawing male genitalia.

After Velma is tasked with stopping a local murderer who seems to be targeting only pretty high school girls. The…