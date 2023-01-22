Youth corper shows the deplorable state of the accommodation he and his colleague were given at their place of primary assignment (video)

I did the NYSC program 79/80 and it was nothing like this. Please don’t tell me about then and now: that’s total bs. The State Governors’ lodges now are more luxurious than they were in the 1979s so don’t even let us go there. If the government can find the money to provide for the governor’s comfort, surely, it is possible to upgrade the living quarters of the Youth Corpers. Abi una think say dem be homeless persons when dey beg una accommodation? If you can allocate reasonable housing allowances for your useless State Assembly members and Commissioners, the least you can do for these youngsters really making tangible sacrifice to serve their fatherland is provide them decent accommodation! What is wrong with you people??

