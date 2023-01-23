“I gave hubby early morning d**k ride”

A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Jane Chukwu, has hailed her husband’s manhood on their wedding anniversary.

In a Facebook post on Monday, January 23, 2023, she described her husband’s manhood as her “the only thing that makes learner rider an expert”

“I woke up this early morning super excited and horny, I just gave hubby early morning dick ride, after the whole ride and sweat with heart pumping and beating he said today is our wedding celebration anniversary, I didn’t even know the date or what it meant but I knew I woke up feeling energized,” she wrote.

I often remember and celebrate the traditional marriage day which was Dec but to fulfil all righteousness we decided to celebrate the marriage by wearing white gown and inviting people to come and eat which wasn’t even necessary, bride price is the main thing, white wedding celebration is just jara.

Happy wedding celebration to my own special amu di ike, the only amu that makes learner rider an expert, the kind hype wey…