Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala scores as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad to Win Supercopa De Espana (photos/video)

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker, Asisat Oshoala was on target as Barcelona Femeni defeated Real Sociedad 3-0 to win the Super Copa de Espana Femenina on Sunday, January 22.

Spanish international, Aitana Bonmati opened scoring for Barcelona in the 13th minute and then added the second goal two minutes after the break.

Nigerian star Oshoala scored the Blaugrana’s third goal of the game very deep into stoppage time as Barcelona easily claimed the competition for the third time in a row.

Oshoala has been on a high this season, scoring seven goals and provided one assist in 13 Primera Division games this season.

