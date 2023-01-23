Nketiah’s strike ensures Gunners go five points clear at top of premier league table

Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah grabbed a dramatic late winner to ensure all three points from an entertaining encounter against Manchester United on Sunday night, January 22.



In the classic Emirates encounter, Nketiah netted from close range to seal a memorable win that restores the Gunners five-point advantage at the top of the table.

Marcus Rashford, in the first half scored a long-range strike but it didn’t take long before Nketiah leveled for the hosts through a towering header from Granit Xhaka’s cross.

Arsenal, brimming with attacking intent throughout the game then took the lead when Bukayo Saka fired into the corner from 20 yards.

Manchester United against oll odds surprisingly drew level from a corner through world cup winner Lisandro Martinez.

As the game entered the final ten minutes, Arsenal kept putting the United rearguard under pressure.

Leandro Trossard came on for his debut in the later stages to bolster the attack.

And the Belgian was…