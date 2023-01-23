Police arrest APC chairman and 25 others over recent killings in Ebonyi

No fewer than 26 suspects have been arrested over the recent killings and arson in Ekoli Edda Community, in the Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Among those arrested were the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Stanley Okoro-Emegha and a former chairman of the Afikpo South LGA and Federal House of Representatives candidate for Afikpo North/South Constituency in the 2023 general election, Eni Chima.

The suspects were paraded at the police headquarters in Abakaliki on Monday, January 23, 2023.

The State Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba through the Command’s spokesperson, SP Chris Anyanwu said the suspects were arrested in connection with the killings and razing of houses on 26th of December 2022. Also, for conspiracy, armed robbery, arson, unlawful possession of firearms, malicious damage and murder of three persons; Esien Kalu, Inspector Festus Akpan and Emu Orji.

According to the police, the suspects must face the wrath of the…