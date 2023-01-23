R&B singer Sammie’s mother charged with murder in random shooting of mum of two

The mother of R&B singer Sammie has been charged with second-degree murder in the random shooting of a mother of two.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 56-year-old Angila Denise Baxter and charged her in the January 12 shooting of a woman named Nekaybaw Collier.

Reports say Baxter allegedly shot a firearm at random cars and vehicles passing her across different parts of Orlando.

An arrest affidavit shows Baxter shot at or into at least three vehicles (across Orlando), one of them being a black 2015 Mercedes Benz, belonging to Collier — who was struck by a single bullet in her left abdomen.

Police found her in her wrecked car on North Powers Drive and rushed her to a hospital, where she later died.

According to Collier’s husband, Kevin Moore, she was on a grocery run, just a mile away from her home. He says, “My younger daughter thinks mommy is coming back from the store. It’s hard to explain that to a child.”

Police claim Baxter…