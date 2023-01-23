The speaker of the lower house of Russia’s parliament has warned that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction.

The Putin ally’s message on Sunday, January 22 comes after new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment by NATO and Western countries but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.

Western countries pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Friday.

Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin (pictured above) said that governments giving more powerful weapons to Ukraine could cause a “global tragedy that would destroy their countries.”

“Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” he said.