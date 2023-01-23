Tim Allen denies flashing his private part at Pamela Anderson on the set of ‘Home Improvement’

Actor Tim Allen has denied flashing his private part, unsolicited, at actress Pamela Anderson who made the claim in her upcoming memoir.

In her memoir “Love, Pamela,” according to Variety, Anderson discusses booking the role of Lisa the Tool Time Girl on the family sitcom “Home Improvement,” starring Tim Allen, Richard Karn and Patricia Richardson. Anderson appeared as Lisa for 23 episodes from 1991-1997.

While the role gave Anderson her first taste of major fame, the actress writes about an on-set interaction she had with Allen on the set of the ABC series.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath,” per an excerpt from the book published Sunday by Variety, ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release. “He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

The disturbing incident took…