Wilfred Ndidi injured again, to be out for weeks

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will miss football action for weeks due to an injury.

Ndidi was not included in the matchday squad as the Foxes were held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

It has now emerged that the Nigeria international suffered an injury in training and will be missing in action for a few weeks.

Ndidi sustained a muscle strain injury in training, according to Leicester City reporter, Owynn Palmer-Atkins.

“Brendan Rodgers tells me that Wilfred Ndidi has suffered a muscle strain in training and will be out for a couple of weeks,” Palmer-Atkins wrote on his Twitter handle.

The former Genk midfielder has suffered several injuries since last season and has struggled to stay fit during this campaign.

Ndidi has featured in 16 games across all competitions for Leicester City this season.