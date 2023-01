BBNaija’s Ka3na is expecting her second child. She shared the good news on her IG page this morning January 24. Posting photos from her maternity shoot, Ka3na who used to be married to a Caucasian older man, wrote

”We Are Pregnant! @lila_bossbaby ??

We’ve Carried You In Our Hearts For Far Too Longggg! Now We Are Restless To Hold You In Our Arms And Show You Off To The World

Together We Will Love; Nurture & Watch “YOU”BLOSSOM”