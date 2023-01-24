Social media personality, Andrew Tate has complained about prison conditions in a letter he wrote in his cell at a Romanian jail.

The former professional kickboxer is being detained in a Romanian jail until February 27, following his arrest in December. He faces sex trafficking and abuse charges.

However, on Tuesday, January 24, he shed light on his first 27 days in detention.

The 36-year-old Youtuber sent a sober story to followers of his website, titled: “My first email from imprisonment”. It read;

“They are trying to break me. “Thrown inside a cell without light. “Cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs are my only friends at night. “When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. “They try to pour hatred into my heart.”

His cries follow a court ruling last week that extended his detention until February 27 as investigations continue.

Tate and his brother were arrested in December after their luxury Romanian mansion was raided by police.

The…