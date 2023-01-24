Man arrested for intentionally setting a house on fire, killing his lover and her two children

A 32-year-old man identified as Kyle J. Tyler, has been arrested by the police in US state of Kansas, for intentionally setting a house on fire and killing its occupants.

Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30, Peyton L. Tyler, 9, and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, have been identified as the victims killed in the fire.

Tyler was arrested and booked shortly after being released from the hospital for questioning following the January 20 fire in Topeka.

A press release from the city’s communications director, Gretchen Spiker, revealed that the suspect has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder committed in the commission of another felony, aggravated arson and aggravated child endangerment.

When firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m., the two-story house was completely engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. Four people were inside the home when the blaze broke out, authorities said.

An adult and a juvenile were rescued from the house and taken to a local hospital,…