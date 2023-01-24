Oyo NSCDC arrests man for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old daughter, nabs another suspect for fondling minor’s private part

Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 33-year-old man, Tunde Kareem, for allegedly defiling his 11-year-old daughter.

The command also apprehended another suspect, Amos Michael, aged 46, who defiled a 10-year-old girl after luring her into a secluded place where he fondled her private part.

Parading the suspects at the NSCDC headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan, on Monday, January 23, 2023, the Public relations officer, DSC Oyindamola Okuneye said the command will not tolerate any abuse of children in the state.

According to the PPRO, the cases were reported on January 15 and 17 respectively.

“One Mr Tunde Kareem, 33, who lives at Papa area of Idi Osan, Ibadan, had carnal knowledge of his 11-year-old daughter,” he stated.

“Also, 46-year-old Mr Amos Michael, who lives at 7, Agbati Orile, Osan Road, Alakia, Ibadan, on January 15, 2023, took an advantage of his friend’s stepdaughter, aged 10, in a secluded environment…