Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill father and son in Delta community

Suspected herdsmen have killed a father and son in Toru-Angiama community in Patani Local Government Area of Delta state.

The incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday, 23 January 2023 caused pandamonium in the hitherto peaceful community as some panic-stricken residents fled the area

The victims identified as High Chief Dennis Egbejule and his son were butchered to death in their farms in what was described as an unprovoked attack.

It was gathered that one other person was inflicted with gunshot injuries as several others were said to have been held hostage by the herdsmen who invaded the community’s farmhands.

According to the Nigerian Tribune report, some herders in the community and environs had been intimidating and harassing residents in the area in recent times.

Giving details of the incident, the Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, in Kabowei kingdom, Mr Andrew Ekiyor said the victims had gone to their farm when they met the herdsmen…