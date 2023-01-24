UNICAL Head of Department removed from position over alleged extortion of students





The Management of the University of Calabar has approved the immediate removal of Sylvester Ohadoma as Head of the Department (HoD) of Pharmacology.

Registrar of the institution, Gabriel Egbe said in a statement on Monday, January 23, that Ohadoma was removed as the HoD, for “consistently flouting” the university Senate’s directives concerning extortion and collection of unapproved levies from students.

He has also been barred from having any direct academic interface with students for one year.

Egbe said the decision was in tandem with management’s decision to rid the institution of all forms of unethical practices, especially extortion of students.

“Management received a report that Ohadoma as HoD, Pharmacology and Coordinator of the course, Principles of Pharmacology 322, illegally charged and collected the sum of N3,200 from students for what he termed “practical fees”. “This is even as Ohadoma is said to have extorted the same amount from students in the…





