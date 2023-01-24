US attorney General denies president Joe Biden is being treated better than Trump in classified document probes

US Attorney General, Merrick Garland has pushed back on criticism that the US Justice Department is treating President Biden more favorably than former President Donald Trump as the government investigates their mishandling of classified documents.

Some Republicans have claimed that the Justice Department of is handling Biden’s classified document investigation with kid gloves compared to the federal probe into Trump’s retention of sensitive material from his White House days.

In August of 2022, over a hundred classified files were recovered by federal agents during an FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

In comparison, the DOJ decided against having FBI agents watch over an initial search for classified documents conducted by Biden’s lawyers at his Delaware homes — in part because the attorneys were deemed to be cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

When the FBI did a check of Biden’s…