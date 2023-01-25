Boxing legend, Mike Tyson is accused of raping a second woman in the early 1990s

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson has been accused of raping a woman after the two met at an Albany nightclub in the early 1990s, according to the unidentified plaintiff’s $5 million lawsuit filed earlier this month.

The woman claims Tyson raped her in a limousine, resulting in ‘physical, psychological and emotional injury’ in the years since then.

‘I got in Tyson’s limousine to pick up my friend from her house,’ read the lawsuit, obtained by DailyMail.com. ‘Tyson immediately started to touch me and attempted to kiss me. I told him no several times and asked him to stop, but he continued to attack me. He then pulled my pants off and violently raped me.’

The woman’s filing does not include a specific date for the attack other than the ‘early 1990s’ – around the same time that beauty pageant contestant Desiree Washington said Tyson raped her in Indianapolis. Tyson was convicted of raping Washington on February 10, 1992, and served three years in prison.

The legal action…