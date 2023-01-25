Court strikes out lawsuit seeking a reversal of Okada ban in Lagos

A lawsuit filed by a Lagos resident, Julius Ajibulu, seeking to reverse the Lagos State Government’s restriction of commercial motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke) on some of its roads, has been struck out by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State.

Filing a lawsuit against the ban instituted in 2020, the plaintiff claimd that sections 15, 16, 19, 46 and 68 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 violated sections 1, 4, 5, items 11 and 63 of the exclusive legislative list in part 1, second schedule to the constitution.

He argued that it also offended section 10(3)(t) of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, Section 92 of the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act, and Section 1 of the Federal Highways Act/Subsidiary Legislation Cap F13, LFN, 2004.

In the 27-page judgement, Justice Akintayo Aluko held that the applicant failed to establish that the Lagos State Government has no power to ban the operation of tricycles…