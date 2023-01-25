Cryptocurrency Reflection Revolution

This is a sponsored post…

ReflectorDEX

ReflectorDex as the first of its kind is a Decentralized Exchange that provides a platform for earning reflections as rewards from non reflection tokens and coins.

The question every investor in Blockchain should ask is; why hold a token or coin without being rewarded for holding? This is where ReflectorDex comes in.

How to benefit from ReflectorDex.

Reflection rewards in ReflectorDex can be received by using BNB to purchase RBNB on the ReflectorDex platform. This keeps your RBNB in the pool, as you start getting rewards through reflections.

Another way to earn passively on ReflectorDex is through referrals. The more people purchase and hold RBNB through your referral link, the more you earn.

Conclusion

A good investor holds BNB. A wise investor converts BNB to RBNB in ReflectorDex to earn rewards while holding.

Conference information

Reflector Revolution is a huge conference spamming the University of Nigeria Nsukka…