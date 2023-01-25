Ghanaian side chick sues her ‘sugar daddy’ over failed promises; demands car, cash and 2 years rent

A Ghanaian sidechic has sued a bank manager, who she claims was her lover, for allegedly breaching an agreement to take care of her.

Deborah Seyram Adablah dragged the Director of Finance of First Atlantic Bank, Ernest Kwasi Nimako, to the Accra High Court, and he is expected to appear before Friday, January 27, 2023.

In a suit dated January 23, 2023, Deborah contends that her ‘sugar daddy’ who was also her boss, agreed to buy her a car, pay for her accommodation for three years, give her a monthly stipend of GH¢3,000, marry her after divorcing his wife and also give her a lump sum to start a business.

In her writ of summons and statement of claims which has since gone viral on social media, Deborah alleges that the ‘sugar daddy’ bought the car but registered it in his name.

Later, he denied her access to use it after about a year of enjoying the Honda Civic worth GH¢120,000, while he also paid for only one year of accommodation.

The plaintiff, whose…