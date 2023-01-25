Gunmen kill APC ward chairman in Imo

Ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuchoke ward in Okwe in the Onuimo Local Government Area of Imo State, Christian Ihim, has been shot dead by gunmen.

The gunmen also kidnapped five other chieftains of the ruling party in the community after killing Ihim, who is popularly known as Zako.

Confirming the attack which occurred on Wednesday, January 25, eyewitnesses told The Nation that the attackers shot repeatedly during the operation, making villagers to flee.

The gunmen also invaded a neighbouring community Okwelle and kidnapped a female member of the APC Onyinyech Egenti.

A source said;