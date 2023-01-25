Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum welcome their first child, a baby boy via surrogate

Paris Hilton is officially a mom.

The 41-year-old businesswoman shocked fans on Tuesday February 24, when she revealed that she secretly welcomed a child, a baby boy, with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate.

She captioned a photo of his little hand in hers, “You are already loved beyond words.”

‘It’s always been my dream to be a mother and I’m so happy that Carter and I found each other,’ Hilton said in a statement to PEOPLE.

‘We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy.’

This is Hilton’s first child, but Reum, 40, already shares a 10-year-old daughter with reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Last month, the Simple Life star shared that she started in vitro fertilization (IVF) back in mid-2020 before Reum ever proposed.

She was recently forced to clarify the status of their IVF journey after her mother Kathy Hilton claimed the pair were struggling to conceive.

‘I have tons of embryos that…