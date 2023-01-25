Police arrest four-man fraud syndicate, recover 15 ATM cards in Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four members of a fraud syndicate in Ogwashi-Uku town.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of Decoy Squad led by ASP Julius Robinson based on credible intelligence.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, in a statement on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, said the suspects specialize in defrauding victims including POS operators and filling stations.

The police also recovered one tricycle and fifteen different bank ATM cards from the suspects.

“On the 22/01/2023 at about 0800hrs, operatives of Decoy Squad led by ASP Julius Robinson acting on a credible intelligence on a syndicate who specializes in defrauding unsuspecting victims of their hard earned money, the operatives stormed Ogwashi-Uku town and arrested the following suspects; (1) Allison Louis ‘m’ 27yrs a native of Numan LGA of Adamawa state, (2) Sunday David ‘m’ 22yrs a native of Oturkpo Benue state, (3) Peter Akagbai ‘m’ 20yrs from…