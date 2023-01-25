Stop acting like women and men are not sucking d**k under the table for jobs — Actress Lydia Forson says

Actress Lydia Forson has said that transactional sex for survival is common and she asked people to stop pretending it isn’t.

The Ghanaian thespian said many people are trading sex for survival, not because they want to but because the “system makes it exceptionally hard for you to tow the righteous path.”

She said this is not limited to women and men too are involved.

She added: “I’m not judging you, I’m just saying STOP acting like women & men ( yes them too) aren’t sucking d**k under the table for jobs.”

She also wrote that she feels left behind and gets sad and frustrated because she has chosen to work harder to get what she wants.

This comes amid the conversations about people living a lavish lifestyle that is not commensurate to their earnings.