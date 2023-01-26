27 killed as explosion rocks Nasarawa community

No fewer than 27 Fulani pastoralists have been killed after a bomb blast suspected to be an airstrike hit a community in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The blast was allegedly targeted at suspected bandits who have been terrorizing residents along the border areas linking Nasarawa and Benue states.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, said the sad incident occurred in the Rukubi community of Doma LGA on Tuesday night, January 24.

He, however, said the state police command is working in collaboration with sister security agencies and the state government to unravel the circumstances that led to the bombing, and arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“It is unfortunate that such a thing happened. Twenty-seven of the herdsmen were killed after a bomb exploded in Doma LGA. The police and other security agencies are working round the clock to understand…