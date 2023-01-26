Djibril Cisse says he’s coming out of retirement because he’s just four goals shy of reaching 100 in France’s top flight

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone.

The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France’s top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia.

Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue 1 club on a free transfer to chase down that milestone.

Cisse said: ‘Being four goals away from 100 in Ligue 1, it doesn’t suit me. If a club comes and offers me the chance to play, I will go for free.’

The former France international played for Premier League clubs such as the Reds, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers whilst also playing for big European sides including Lazio and Marseille.

His most memorable spell was at Anfield, where he won the historic 2005 Champions League with Liverpool against AC Milan.

Cisse, who scored nine times in 41 caps for France, initially retired at the age of 35, but soon came out of retirement to play in Switzerland for Yverdon…