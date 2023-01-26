Female teacher accused of raping 16-year-old student in exchange for giving him good grades

A female teacher has been arrested after allegedly raping a student in exchange for giving him good grades.

Lena Stewart, 26, of Nixa High School in Missouri, USA, has been charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy, one count of statutory rape, three counts of sexual contact with a student, and one count of sexual misconduct.

The charges relate to alleged incidents dating back to October 2022. The student was 16 at the time and the age for sexual consent in Missouri is 17.

According to investigators, the student claimed Stewart was lenient in class towards him. He claimed he did not have to do much work to receive an A and was worried his grades would drop if he didn’t comply with her sexual demands.

A police statement (identifying the student as CV) read: “CV was interviewed as the CAC during October 2022. Lena and CV arranged to meet while CV was visiting a friend for the evening.

“CV told the interviewer that on two separate occasions Lena met…