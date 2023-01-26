“It is not biblical for married couple to embark on fasting without the consent of their partners”

January is mostly a month of fasting and prayers among a lot of christians faithfuls globally to pray and usher in blessing for the new year.

With its ongoing 21-days fasting and prayers, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe the founder and Presiding bishop of the Manna Prayer Mountain Ministries Worldwide, headquartered in Lagos and also the prophetic WRITER/author of the 25 year old daily devotion, Our Daily Manna, has advised married couples to follow the word of God and ensure that they have the consent of their partners before embarking on long or short fasting programmes.

According to him, ‘1st Corinthians 7: 3- 5 says, no one in a marital relationship has the right to jump into fasting without the agreement and consent of their partner. It has to be an agreement for this to happen. In other words, you have to pet your wife or husband and be in agreement’.

He went on to say, ‘You can not do a secret fast. Your partner and spouse needs to know and be in agreement, This is…