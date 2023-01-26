JK Rowling angers LGBTQ community again after insisting pro-trans men can’t define what a woman is

“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has a strong message for men who think they can define what a woman is on behalf of all women.

The author angered the transgender community in 2020 when she insisted on acknowledging biology and refused to accept men in women’s spaces simply because they consider themselves transgender.

She insisted that biological males cannot claim to be women and this got her hate from the transgender community, with many campaigning for her to be boycotted.

While a number of pro-trans activists have spoken out against Rowling, one activist recently gained the author’s attention.

Reporter India Willoughby, the U.K.’s “first trans newsreader,” targeted Rowling in a controversial tweet.

“I’m more of a woman than J.K. Rowling ever will be,” Willoughby, a biological male, wrote.

Rowling, a woman, fired back at Willoughby, writing: “Citation needed.”

Rowling then took to Twitter on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to insist that men…