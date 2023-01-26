Married man stabbed in Rivers state over alleged extramarital affair

A married man in Rivers state was almost stabbed to death by assailant who accused him of having an affair with his ex-wife.

Punch reported that the man identified simply as Chris, was stabbed by one Olowo who attacked him with other suspected accomplices along National Street in Diobu area, Mile 3 community of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Chris who was rescued by vigilante members, was trailed to a funeral service and ambushed by Olowo and ‘his boys’ at about 12:30pm.

An eyewitness told the publication;

“It is like Olowo’s former wife is going out with the man. So Olowo heard that the man (Chris) came to Mile 3. “He now came with his boys. They beat him and stabbed him in his head and body. He was bleeding profusely when the vigilante people came.”

Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Mile 3, Diobu, in Port Harcourt, Godstime Ihunwo, who confirmed the attack, called for the immediate arrest of Olowo and his cohorts.

According to…