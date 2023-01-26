Scientist confirm most handsome man in the world using the Golden Ratio

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page has been named the most handsome man in the world, according to new scientific research.

British plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva found that Page’s face was 93.65% accurate to the Golden Ratio, which measures physical perfection.

In a series of Instagram posts, the doctor said the data was compiled using “computerised mapping techniques”.

“These brand-new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” he explained.

Speaking to Metro, De Silva went into more detail about why Page, who played the aloof and mysterious young suitor Simon Basset on the hit Netflix show and has been tipped to be the next 007, is the most handsome.

“Regé won because of his classically beautiful face and gorgeous brown eyes,” he said.

“He had easily the highest score for his eye spacing and the positioning of…