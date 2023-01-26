Sergio Aguero hits back at Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s claims that Argentina will not win another World Cup

Sergio Aguero has responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he said Argentina’s World Cup celebrations were ‘disrespectful’ and that they will not win again.

The former Argentina forward, 34, was prominent in the wild celebrations that followed the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over France, having been a part of the team’s camp in Qatar.

AC Milan veteran Ibrahimovic claimed the nature of Argentina’s celebrations, which he felt were over-the-top, meant they would not win another World Cup.

Ibrahimovic told France Inter: ‘I said Argentina will for sure win the World Cup. If you want to remember the Qatar World Cup for the rest of history, who is going to win? (Argentina captain) Messi. (Not Mbappe?) No, because Messi is considered the best player in history.

‘But I feel sorry for Mbappe, because if you score four goals in the final (including the penalty shoot-out) and don’t win the World Cup, that is very sad. But he will win another World Cup and he has…