Actress Pamela Anderson claims she walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome

Canadian-American actress, Pamela Anderson has claimed she walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy mansion with ‘two beautiful women’ in a candid interview with Variety.

The Baywatch icon, 55, who recently claimed Sylvester Stallone offered her a Porsche to date him, said she walked in on the Hollywood actor, now 85, romping in a bathroom when she went to apply some lipgloss.

She said: ‘They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss

‘Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, “Thanks, dear.”‘

It is not known when the alleged incident took place, although Nicholson and Anderson were seen happily chatting at an event in 2014.

Nicholson, dated several actresses and models such as Michelle…