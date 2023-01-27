Adeleke rejects tribunal verdict; vows to appeal sack

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, says he would appeal the judgment sacking him as governor of Osun state.

Adeleke described the judgement of the governorship election petitions tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice” as he vowed to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the governorship poll held on July 16.

In August 2022, Gboyega Oyetola, former Osun governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) petitioned the tribunal to challenge the victory of Adeleke.

Among several issues, Oyetola contended that there was overvoting in 749 polling units across 10 LGAs of the state.

Delivering judgment on Friday, Jan. 27, two out of the three-member panel of the tribunal held that the petitioner was able to prove that there was indeed over-voting in some of the polling units.

Consequently, the majority judgment of the tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of…