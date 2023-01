Senator Ademola Adeleke has been sacked as Governor of Osun state by an Election Petition Tribunal chaired by Justice Tertse Kume.

The tribunal sacked Adeleke following claims of overvoting in some polling units across the State.

In the majority judgement issued by two judges against one, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ordered that the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke be withdrawn and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.