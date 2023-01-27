Emir of Bauchi’s brother found dead

Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, has lost his younger brother, Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu.

The deceased was found dead in his house within the Emir’s palace on Thursday, January 26, 2023, two days after he was last seen alive.

According to family sources, Ibrahim was in his early 30s and was the last sibling of late Emir Sulaiman Adamu.

His remains were buried on Thursday evening according to Islamic rites.

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, described the demise of late Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu as a monumental loss to the entire Bauchi Emirate Council, saying his administration shares the pain with the family of the deceased.

The Governor stated this while speaking during a condolence visit to the Emir at his palace, on Friday, January 27, where he extended condolences on behalf of the government and citizens of Bauchi state.

He asked Allah to grant late Ibrahim Janna and give his family courage to bear the loss.