INEC to test BVAS with mock accreditation exercise on February 4

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) will carry out a mock accreditation exercise on the 4th of February.

The exercise will be carried out to test the efficacy of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed during a meeting with all the 37 Resident Electoral Commissioners in the country on Friday, January 27, said the machines used for the mock exercise will be reconfigured in preparation for the main elections.

Mahmood noted that the ongoing distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) is one issue INEC officials must look into, adding that the Commission will not hesitate to take other measures to ensure that all who registered get their PVCs.