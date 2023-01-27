Katsina residents protest over hardship during President Buhari’s visit

President Muhammad Buhar?’s visit to his home state, Katsina, today, January 26, was rocked by protests.

Daily Trust reported that residents of the state who averred that the economic policy of the present administration is not working, took their protest to Kofar Kaura, Kofar Kwaya and Yahaya Madaki way. They also expressed anger over the naira redesign policy, fuel scarcity, inflation and insecurity.

A resident of the area told Daily Trust;

“My name is Mustapha Muhammad Boss. What happened was after President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the underpass, some youths which we don’t know where they came from, begin to chant ‘Bamuyi’, stoning security operative and branded APC’ vehicles as well as setting tyres on fire.

“That is why as you can see, we decided to close our shops for safety. This act is improper and condemnable, because itiis affecting those that have nothing to do either with the visit or the party.”