Mentally disabled girl, 14, raped by her uncle is refused an abortion after getting pregnant

A disabled 14-year-old who was raped by her own uncle has been refused an abortion in Poland, sparking outrage in the conservative country.

Two separate hospitals in her region of Podlasie have reportedly refused to treat her or even tell her where she could receive a legal abortion, a violation of their law.

The Catholic nation has some of the strictest laws on abortion in Europe, and doctors can even refuse to provide them on ethical grounds. Termination is only legal when the pregnancy is the result of a criminal act such as rape or incest, or when the woman’s health is at risk.

The girl, who did not understand she was pregnant, was taken by her aunt to doctors who treated them ‘brutally and inhumanely’, she claimed.

The aunt had even provided documents from a prosecutor saying an alleged rape had occurred and an abortion would be lawful, but doctors still turned them away.

They were allegedly told: ‘Not here, go away. We don’t know where. It’s none of our…