A Nigerian woman, Rahama Asma’u, has died barely one month after her wedding.

Asmau and her husband, Umar Maigari Dingyadi, got married on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

She died on Thursday morning, January 26, 2023, in Sokoto State.

Her husband is said to be the son of Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi, the current Minister of Police Affairs.

She was laid to rest today according to Islamic rites.