No new CP in Lagos state

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed reports claiming the state has received a new Commissioner of Police.
Social media has been agog with reports claiming a former spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba, has been appointed the state Commissioner of Police.
However, in a statement released today January 27, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said;
”We wish to state categorically that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State is still CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc. For the avoidance of doubt, no Commissioner of Police has been posted to Lagos State.
Members of the public are therefore urged to disregard fake news making the rounds that a new Commissioner of Police has been deployed to Lagos State Police Command.
It is hoped that this clarification would halt the barrage of calls to officers of the Command which has resulted in needless distraction and waste of valuable time.
The Lagos State Police Command will keep…
Source: Linda Ikeji